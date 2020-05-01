BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.)- Israeli military helicopters launched a missile attack around midnight last night, targeting a number of sites in the Al-Quneitra Governorate and its countryside.

According to a military source, the “Israeli helicopters fired a number of missiles from the the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting sites inside the Quneitra governorate.”

The source said that “a number of rockets landed near the town of Tel Ahmar in the southwestern countryside of Al-Quneitra, while other rockets landed inside the city of Quneitra, which was completely destroyed by the Israeli army in the October War before its withdrawal in front of the Syrian army’s advance.”

The source emphasized that “the Israeli attack caused material damage to some buildings and the destruction of a warehouse.”

Last night’s attack by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) marks the third time this month that they have carried out an attack on a Syrian military site and the fifth time that they have bombed Syria.

Previously, the Israeli Defense Forces bombed the southern suburb of Sayyed Zaynab in Damascus, resulting in three civilians killed.

The Israeli Defense Forces have not commented on any of their military operations in Syria; however, the areas where these attacks were carried out from leaves no doubt that it was conducted by the IDF.

