BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out an attack on a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) post in the Al-Quneitra Governorate this afternoon, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported from Damascus.

According to the report, the IDF chopper fired on the Syrian Arab Army post in Al-Quneitra, causing an explosion that could be heard as far as the occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli Army said in a statement after the incident that their forces were responding to sniper fire that targeted their positions inside the occupied Golan Heights region on Monday.

This latest incident on the border marks the second time in the last four days that the Israeli military has targeted the Syrian Armed Forces in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

Previously, an Israeli chopper fired on a Syrian Army post in the Al-Quneitra Governorate, wounding three soldiers south of the town of Hader.

Algeria requests the return of Syria to the Arab League

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Not a very clever idea to do trans border sniper fire on Israelis, knowing they practise a zero-tolerance policy and anything happening will get overwhelming retaliation! Hasn't Syria enough issues with Turkey and the cockroaches backed by Turkey? It's not really clever to provoke the Israelis… Moreover, this obsession about 1200km² of Golan Heights lost, thanks to Syrian govt illegal attacks on Israel while Turkey occupies the much bigger Antioch (Hatay) Province since 1939 and now is trying to snatch all northern Syria? Hadn't Syria attacked Israel, she'll NEVER had lost Golan Heights! Had Syria sought peace and good neighbourhood,… Read more »

2020-03-02 15:53
Mike
Guest
Mike
Shut up Israeli troll daeshbags-lover you're a waste of space leave this site.

2020-03-02 22:36