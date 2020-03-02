BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out an attack on a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) post in the Al-Quneitra Governorate this afternoon, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported from Damascus.
According to the report, the IDF chopper fired on the Syrian Arab Army post in Al-Quneitra, causing an explosion that could be heard as far as the occupied Golan Heights.
The Israeli Army said in a statement after the incident that their forces were responding to sniper fire that targeted their positions inside the occupied Golan Heights region on Monday.
This latest incident on the border marks the second time in the last four days that the Israeli military has targeted the Syrian Armed Forces in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.
Previously, an Israeli chopper fired on a Syrian Army post in the Al-Quneitra Governorate, wounding three soldiers south of the town of Hader.
