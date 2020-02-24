A video widely shared on social media purportedly shows an Israeli military bulldozer approaching and moving the dead body of a Palestinian protester towards a separation fence of the Gaza border on Sunday.

Initial reports indicate that the body was “confiscated” by Israeli forces.

Israeli forces shot dead one Palestinian protester near the Gaza border, before a bulldozer extracted the body.

Footage captures the lifeless body of the Palestinian protester dangling from the bulldozer, which was escorted by an Israeli Merkava battle tank.

Palestinian protesters meanwhile dragged back the body of another protester that was wounded in the gunfire.

Credit: Ruptly

