BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Friday that the Israeli authorities released two Syrian prisoners from their jail system.
Sadqi Al-Maqt, one of the prisoners released, was born in Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights. He was sentenced in 2015 to 11 years in prison for espionage, treason and contacting a foreign agent working for Syria in times of war.
Al-Maqt has been arrested on several occasions by the Israeli authorities in the past 15 years. Al-Maqt has become a national hero in Syria, with constant references to the prisoner in weekly broadcasts on state television.
The authorities also announced the early release of Amal Abu Saleh, a Golan resident, who was to be imprisoned until 2023 for the murder of a Syrian who crossed the Israeli border.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the release of the two men was a “goodwill gesture” after Israel recovered the remains of soldier Zachary Bomel, who had been missing since it invaded Lebanon in the summer of 1982.
