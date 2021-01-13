BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – At approximately 1:10 A.M. (local time) on Wednesday morning, the Israeli Air Force launched a powerful attack on the Deir Ezzor Governorate in eastern Syria, causing a series of explosions that could be heard throughout the area.

The attack, which is Israel’s second of the new year, was reportedly carried out with intelligence provided by the United States, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

“A senior U.S. intelligence official with knowledge of the attack told The Associated Press that the airstrikes were carried out with intelligence provided by the United States — a rare incidence of publicized cooperation between the two countries over choosing targets in Syria,” the AP said.

“The official said the strikes targeted a series of warehouses in Syria that were being used in a pipeline to store and stage Iranian weapons,” they continued.

The unnamed U.S. official told the newspaper that the attack was planned out during the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Chief of the Israeli Mossad, Yossi Cohen, in the American capital on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have refused to comment on the allegations from the Syrian government about the strikes on the eastern part of the Arab Republic.

A source from the Syrian Armed Forces reported a number of casualties within their ranks, despite claims that the attack targeted the Iranian troops in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.