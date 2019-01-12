BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Air Force’s attack on a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) warehouse in eastern Damascus resulted in four casualties, a military source told Al-Masdar News on Saturday.
According to the source, four Syrian Arab Army soldiers were wounded when an Israeli missile struck a weapons warehouse located near the Damascus International Airport.
Of the four Syrian Arab Army soldiers that were wounded last night, two of them were badly injured and currently in critical condition at a nearby military hospital in Damascus.
The other two soldiers suffered minor injuries and did not need hospitalization, the source added.
No civilian casualties were reported.
