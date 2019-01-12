BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Air Force’s attack on a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) warehouse in eastern Damascus resulted in four casualties, a military source told Al-Masdar News on Saturday.

According to the source, four Syrian Arab Army soldiers were wounded when an Israeli missile struck a weapons warehouse located near the Damascus International Airport.

Of the four Syrian Arab Army soldiers that were wounded last night, two of them were badly injured and currently in critical condition at a nearby military hospital in Damascus.

The other two soldiers suffered minor injuries and did not need hospitalization, the source added.

No civilian casualties were reported.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 125
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    125
    Shares
ALSO READ  Russian Deputy PM meets with Syrian President in Damascus
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
2 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Active Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Dowson Jack
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

We hope that Syria will send some missal to zionist israeli demonic regime
Russia should give a New missal system to Lebanon to defend it self from murderess zionist israel who have no respect of human rule and low towards other people or peace to other nation

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-01-12 20:20
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
est 338Lapua
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The g h e t t o state of isra h**l is in urgent need of a new catastrophe to happe to them, hopefully a final one

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-01-12 20:25
Member
Active Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Rhodium 10
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

SANA news and MD have not said anything about SAA casualties…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-01-13 01:54