BEIRUT,LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Syrian air defenses confronted several Israeli missiles over Damascus last night, with some of the projectiles managing to hit the southern suburbs of the capital city.

However, while some missiles managed to hit southern Damascus, a government adviser denied that the Israeli attack achieved its intended goals.

“The Israeli attack did not succeed in completing its mission,” said the advisor to the Syrian Prime Minister, Dr. Abdel-Qader Azouz, on Monday.

He denounced in statements to Radio Sputnik the international community’s disregard and silence towards the Israeli attack, which he described as a violation of international law.

The Syrian government adviser also accused the U.S. of colluding with Israel to carry out these attacks on Syria.

Last night, the Israeli Air Force launched several missiles from Lebanon into Syria, targeting the Sayyeda Zaynab District in the southern suburbs of Damascus.

According to the Syrian government, the Israeli attack resulted in the death of three civilians and material damage to several residential buildings in southern Damascus.

Israel’s attack last night marked the second time this month that they have targeted Syria with airstrikes launched from Lebanon.

