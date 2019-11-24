BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attack on southern Damascus last Tuesday caused heavy damage to the Syrian military’s air defenses around the capital city, a new report said on Saturday.
According to the Within Syria Blog Twitter account, the Israeli attack managed to destroy six pieces of air defense equipment, including a ZSU-23-5 Shilka SPAAG.
-The SAA lost six pieces of equipment in total, including a ZSU-23-4 Shilka SPAAG. Most of the losses were in southern Damascus.
— Within Syria (@WithinSyriaBlog) November 22, 2019
Furthermore, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported that the destruction of these air defense systems was likely due to the alleged cruise missile attack by the Israeli Navy.
“As several sources pointed out about the night attack, Israeli fighters destroyed six air defense systems with Delilah cruise missiles, moreover, one of them was supposed to be the Pantsir-S.,” they said.
“However, under unknown circumstances, a cruise missile destroyed the Shilka anti-aircraft self-propelled gun,” Avia.Pro continued.
The Within Syria Blog said that the reports about the Iranian and Hezbollah casualties were incorrect, adding that there were no casualties among their forces.
This was something corroborated by the Syrian military, who said that they heard of no foreign casualties during the Israeli attack on their positions in southern Damascus.
A source from the army also told Al-Masdar that one of their air defense storage bases was hit by the Israeli Defense Forces on Tuesday night.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.