BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attack on southern Damascus last Tuesday caused heavy damage to the Syrian military’s air defenses around the capital city, a new report said on Saturday.

According to the Within Syria Blog Twitter account, the Israeli attack managed to destroy six pieces of air defense equipment, including a ZSU-23-5 Shilka SPAAG.

-The SAA lost six pieces of equipment in total, including a ZSU-23-4 Shilka SPAAG. Most of the losses were in southern Damascus. — Within Syria (@WithinSyriaBlog) November 22, 2019

Furthermore, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported that the destruction of these air defense systems was likely due to the alleged cruise missile attack by the Israeli Navy.

“As several sources pointed out about the night attack, Israeli fighters destroyed six air defense systems with Delilah cruise missiles, moreover, one of them was supposed to be the Pantsir-S.,” they said.

“However, under unknown circumstances, a cruise missile destroyed the Shilka anti-aircraft self-propelled gun,” Avia.Pro continued.



The Within Syria Blog said that the reports about the Iranian and Hezbollah casualties were incorrect, adding that there were no casualties among their forces.

This was something corroborated by the Syrian military, who said that they heard of no foreign casualties during the Israeli attack on their positions in southern Damascus.

A source from the army also told Al-Masdar that one of their air defense storage bases was hit by the Israeli Defense Forces on Tuesday night.

