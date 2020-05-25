BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A number of officers in the northern command of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), warned that its troops would incur heavy losses in the event of a new war, pointing out that the Lebanese group is not digging tunnels anymore.
A group of senior officers in the leadership of the northern command said in a press interview with Makan News Agency, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, that every site in southern Lebanon, whether military or civilian, would be used by Hezbollah to fire rockets into Israel.
These officers stressed that “Hezbollah does not dig new tunnels after the destruction of those discovered on the border with Lebanon, as it understands the capabilities of the Israeli Army to discover any new tunnels.”
Last Thursday, the Israeli Army revealed a plan “winds of the sky” to train its ground forces in war scenarios in the northern region on the Syrian and Lebanese fronts.
The Israeli Army spokesman said that the “winds of the sky” operation aims to raise the army’s readiness to face “various possibilities and scenarios from escalation to war.”
