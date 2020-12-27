BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – OnSunday, the Israeli army made a decision described as “important” regarding the theft of weapons from a military base in northern Israel two months ago.

The Hebrew-language newspaper Yediot Aharonot (Ynet) reported on Sunday that the Israeli army decided to collect weapons from the population in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, following an infiltration at the military base of the 769th Brigade in northern Israel, which is located near the Lebanese-Syrian border.

The newspaper stated that more than 40 weapons were stolen from that Israeli military base located in the Upper Galilee region, and the Israeli army collected them later, after they were spread on the Lebanese borders.

The Israeli authorities decided following that incident to collect the weapons and store them in closely-monitored military bases in order to provide all means of security and safety.

Among the military measures that will be provided at the Israeli military bases in which the weapons will be stored are the laying of concrete walls, the installation of surveillance cameras , and other security and safety factors.

The Hebrew-language website 0404 stated, on the 6th of September, that unknown persons stormed the base of the 769th Central Brigade in the Galilee region in northern Israel, and stole many weapons after entering the armory.

The website stated that among what was stolen were 23 grenade launchers and 15 M-16 rifles, stressing that a hole was found in one of the walls of the military base, indicating that the Israeli army is conducting an extensive investigation into the incident of penetration of the military base and the theft of its weapons.

It is noteworthy to mention that the military base of the 769th Central Brigade in the Galilee region is located near the Lebanese border and is one of its most important bases there.