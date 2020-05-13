BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, accused Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah of killing military commander, Mustafa Badreddine, in Syria in 2016.
Adraee said via Twitter that Sayyed Nasrallah and the late commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the United States on January 3 in Iraq, masterminded the killing of Badreddine at Damascus International Airport.
“I expected Nasrallah to tell the truth to the Lebanese, Hezbollah and Shiite activists and the Badreddine family, but he continued to lie,” Adraee tweeted.
“Nasrallah kills the man and attends his funeral. Every time Hezbollah fails, he blames another party and removes it from his path, so it happened with the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Rafic Hariri, and with Mustafa Badreddine,” he added.
Adraee’s comments came in response to the speech by Sayyed Nasrallah in which he said that Israel had wagered on armed groups in southern Syria and had repeatedly failed since 2011.
“The Israelis and those with them lost their war on Syria and they are now targeting new dangers after these losses. They attack everything related to the manufacturing of missiles in Syria because of the strength this poses from the axis of the resistance,” the Secretary-General said.
Sayyed Nasrallah expressed his confidence that the Israelis see in Syria a future threat, and they are concerned about the presence of Iran and the factions of the resistance there.
He said: “The Zionist entity is terrified of developments in Syria, which may take it to unaccounted adventures.”
On May 13, 2016, Hezbollah announced that Badreddine had been killed by an explosion targeting one of the party’s centers near Damascus International Airport.
