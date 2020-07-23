BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – On Thursday morning, the Israeli army announced that it has decided to send military reinforcements to its border with Lebanon amid fears of a retaliatory attack from Hezbollah.
“Given the assessment of the situation, it was decided to send a specific infantry reinforcement to the northern military command on the border with Lebanon,” Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee tweeted this morning.
The army statement did not reveal any further details about the reason for the move, or the size of the reinforcements that Israel intends to send to the border area.
This comes after a Lebanese analyst told Al-Mayadeen TV last night that Hezbollah has made preparations to retaliate for the Israeli attack on Damascus that killed a member of the organization.
Furthermore, the Arab newspaper, Asharq Al-Aswaat, quoting private sources, claimed that the Hezbollah took a decision to respond to the recent Israeli raid that targeted a military site near Damascus International Airport.
Earlier this week, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), using its warplanes, fired several missiles from the occupied Golan Heights towards the Damascus Governorate, resulting in a number of explosions in the southern part of the city.
As a result of this attack, seven Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers were wounded and one Hezbollah fighter was killed.
It was later revealed that the Hezbollah soldier, Ali Kamel Mohsen, was killed as a result of this attack.
