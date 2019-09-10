According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the UAV fell in the Gaza Strip last night. In the meantime, Hamas has claimed that it seized the aircraft.
“During the night the IDF drone fell in the southern Gaza Strip.
The incident is being investigated”, the tweet says.
The aircraft was downed amid a recent escalation of tensions in the region. The IDF struck positions of the Palestinian Hamas movement last week after a drone attack against an Israeli military vehicle.
The incident followed the reported deaths of two Palestinian teens in clashes with IDF soldiers along the border, where mass rallies have been held since March 2018. According to the local health ministry, another 46 protesters were injured.
Source: Sputnik
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.