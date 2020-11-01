BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Israeli army confirmed that a helicopter carrying the Chief of General Staff, General Aviv Kochavi, made an emergency landing on Sunday.

The army said that the helicopter had an emergency landing at a military base in central Israel, after receiving a warning about a technical failure in the engine.

The Israeli army indicated that there were no injuries as a result of the incident, pointing out that Kochavi continued traveling in a car.

They would add that they will be launching an investigation into the incident, which is at least the second of its kind in four months.

The Hebrew-language Channel 12 reported last July that a mistake was made by the crew of a Black Hawk helicopter carrying Kochavi during an emergency landing, after a technical failure in one of the engines nearly led to the crash of the helicopter, and the army confirmed at that time that the chief of staff’s helicopter was involved in an incident.

