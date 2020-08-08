BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – On Friday evening, the Israeli Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, revealed the nationality of the cell that the Israeli army targeted last week in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Israeli media quoted Kochavi, during his meeting with the Magellan unit, as saying that “the cell that the army targeted in the Golan is Iranian,” pointing out that the “Israeli army will continue to work to prevent the establishment of this axis on the northern front. ”

He added, “The army will continue to act against all other sectors, and attempts to manufacture precision missiles, and we will continue the process of hurting our enemies and harming them.”

Last Monday, the Israeli army announced that it had thwarted an attempt to plant explosive devices on the border with Syria.

The Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, released the video of the operation and attached it, explaining that the operation was attempted by a “sabotage cell” consisting of four people in the Tal Fares area, adding that “the members of the cell were eliminated after it opened fire towards them from the ground and from the air.”