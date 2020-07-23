BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon reported that the Israeli army is conducting live ammunition training at the southern Lebanese border, at a time when the Israeli army announced sending military reinforcements to the area.
According to the agency, an Israeli tank fired 14 shells near a farm in Bastara, a village in the occupied Sheba’a Farms area.
This comes, while the Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, stated that “due to the assessment of the situation, it was decided to send a certain infantry reinforcement to the northern military command.”
For its part, the Hebrew-language Channel 13 said Thursday morning that the army decided to reinforce the Galilee Division, in the northern region, with a unit of infantry forces, in the wake of the threats by Hezbollah.
Channel 13 added that a state of alert and anticipation prevails over the borders with Lebanon, and that the Israeli army expects Hezbollah to respond to the killing of one of its members during an attack attributed to Israel, which took place in Syria two days ago.
