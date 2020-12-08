BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) – The Israeli army has closed a number of entrances to the villages of the occupied Golan Heights and prevented the residents from accessing their agricultural lands in the areas that Israel wants to build giant turbines on.

A source in the occupied Golan Heights stated told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that the people are gathering on the roads leading to the agricultural lands that the Israeli authorities are planning to install air fans in the areas of Majdal Shams, Suhaita, Baqatha and Masada, amid a heavy presence of Israeli police forces and blocking the main roads.

The source indicated that a state of anger prevails among the people who have moved to their lands to prevent the Israeli authorities from installing the fans.

On Tuesday, residents of the occupied Golan Heights held protests against this latest move by the Israeli authorities.

Israel has occupied the Golan Heights since the Six-Day War of 1967. Per UN Resolution 242, Israel was supposed to withdraw from the areas captured in 1967.