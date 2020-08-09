BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Israeli army spokesman reported that there were exchanges of fire between the army and the Palestinian forces near the border fence with the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, tweeted on Sunday that gunfire was heard at the security fence in southern Gaza, which resulted in the suspension of work there.

Adraee said that gunfire was fired from the Gaza Strip towards an Israeli military force that rushed to the area without causing any casualties.

No further details were released.

Last week, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes over the Gaza Strip, following accusations of launching incendiary balloons towards the settlements bordering the Palestinian territory.