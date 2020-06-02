BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – Israel’s Channel 12 news reported on Tuesday that the Lebanese Armed Forces and Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) nearly came to blows along the border during a brief encounter.
The channel reported that two Israeli tanks arrived at the Lebanese border, and confronted some members of the Lebanese Army, who were armed with RPGs.
אירוע חריג: טנקים של צה"ל מול חיילים לבנוניים חמושים במטולי RPGhttps://t.co/geH3izimRS@guyvaron pic.twitter.com/VGg6RyLRvp
— החדשות – N12 (@N12News) June 2, 2020
The channel mentioned that this confrontation came after some people infiltrated the border from the Lebanese side.
For his part, Israeli army spokesman said , “In the context of strengthening activities on the Lebanese border after the recent infiltration attempts, a military force has carried out regular actions in a border area under Israeli sovereignty.”
“Lebanese Amy personnel arrived at the scene, where the two sides directed their weapons towards each other. We will continue to work inside our lands to prevent attempts to infiltrate them,” he added.
This incident on Tuesday resembled a similar event that occurred a few months ago, when the Lebanese Army and IDF troops were seen pointing their weapons at one another, while UNIFIL troops stood in betwen them.
