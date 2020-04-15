BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The UNIFIL forces were forced to intervene to alleviate the tensions between the Israeli and Lebanese armies at the border between the two countries and prevent it from turning into direct engagement, the National News Agency (NNA) of Lebanon reported.
The Lebanese National Media Agency reported that an Israeli military bulldozer accompanied by a 24-member infantry force entered the occupied Lebanese area of Khalat Al-Mahafir, south of the town of Al-Adaisah, where they attempted to construct a post.
The NNA report pointed out that these Israeli actions pushed the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL forces to “mobilize until this force withdrew and returned its steps behind the cement wall.”
The agency released a photo showing Lebanese and Israeli soldiers pointing their weapons at each other, and UNIFIL personnel separated them.
For their part, UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tintenti told the Times of Israel that his forces quickly intervened to prevent any major confrontation from breaking out between the two armies.
