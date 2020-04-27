BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – At least three civilians were killed last night when the Israeli Air Force carried out an attack on the southern suburbs of Damascus, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to SANA, buildings in the settlements of Hujeira and Adliyah were also hit.

A source from the Syrian military said the Israeli Air Force targeted the Sayyeda Zaynab District of Damascus city after firing missiles from Lebanese airspace.

The source said the Syrian air defenses were quickly activated and confronted the Israeli missiles last night, but some of the projectiles managed to hit the Sayyeda Zaynab District.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) haven’t commented on the incident yet.

The Sayyeda Zaynab District is a popular destination during Ramadan, as many Muslims travel to Damascus to observe the holiday.

Advertisements