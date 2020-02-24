BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 A.M.)- The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) announced the killing of two of its members in the Israeli raids on Damascus on Sunday evening.
The movement said in a statement, published by Hezbollah’s Military Media on Monday: “With the highest verses of steadfastness and steadfastness in the approach of the resistance, the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine extends to the sons of our people and our nation, the two generous brothers, the martyr / Salim Ahmed Salim, 24, and the martyr / Ziad Ahmed Mansour, 23, who rose martyrdom during the brutal and treacherous Zionist aggression that targeted Damascus late this night. ”
“This cowardly aggression in Damascus, Arabism is the title of the failure of the enemy forces and their inability to confront the Mujahideen of the Al-Quds Brigades inside the occupied land, Palestine,” they added.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the raids it launched on the outskirts of Damascus on Sunday and throughout the Gaza Strip in Palestine, came in response to the firing of the rocket attacks that started from the Gaza Strip yesterday evening.
On the other hand, the Syrian News Agency, SANA, said, “Air defenses shot down most of the enemy missiles before they reached their targets.”
“The hostile missiles failed to reach any of the airports,” they continued. SANA released a video clip showing Syrian air defenses countering enemy missiles.
SANA added: “It is at 23:25 hours local time that Israeli warplanes from outside our airspace, and from above the occupied Syrian Golan, targeted the vicinity of Damascus with more than a wave of guided missiles.”
