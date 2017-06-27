A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo, Syria, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:55 A.M.) – The Al-Qaeda lined rebels received a big boost from the Israeli Air Force these last 72 hours, as the latter has carried out at least three different attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Golan Heights region of Al-Quneitra.

With the Syrian Air Force grounded, the jihadist rebels attempted to bully their way through several different fronts in the Golan Heights; however, every attack has ended with their forces sustaining heavy casualties and significant damage to their military equipment.

The latest attack by the jihadist rebels targeted the strategic hilltop of Tal Ahmar, which is located near the U.N. ceasefire zone in the Golan Heights.

Despite repeated attempts to fight their way uphill, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham were forced to retreat from Tal Ahmar and abandon their military equipment that was later seized by the Syrian Arab Army.

All-in-all, the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham offensives in the Golan Heights have produced little gains and a great loss of life to their military ranks, opening the possibility for a government counter-offensive near Al-Hamadiyah and Al-Samdaniyah Al-Gharbiyah.

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

1 COMMENT

  1. The SAA counter offensive is a must to reclaim all of the Syrian Golan for now on the Syria side, from the Zionist terror outfits of al-Qaida. Another compelling and urgent task is to liberate all of Damascus and its countryside especially the al-Gouta since the al-Qaida presence there poses an existential threat to the survival for the Syrian state even though al-Qaida is known to possess chemical weapons there.