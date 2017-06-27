BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:55 A.M.) – The Al-Qaeda lined rebels received a big boost from the Israeli Air Force these last 72 hours, as the latter has carried out at least three different attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Golan Heights region of Al-Quneitra.

With the Syrian Air Force grounded, the jihadist rebels attempted to bully their way through several different fronts in the Golan Heights; however, every attack has ended with their forces sustaining heavy casualties and significant damage to their military equipment.

The latest attack by the jihadist rebels targeted the strategic hilltop of Tal Ahmar, which is located near the U.N. ceasefire zone in the Golan Heights.

Despite repeated attempts to fight their way uphill, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham were forced to retreat from Tal Ahmar and abandon their military equipment that was later seized by the Syrian Arab Army.

All-in-all, the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham offensives in the Golan Heights have produced little gains and a great loss of life to their military ranks, opening the possibility for a government counter-offensive near Al-Hamadiyah and Al-Samdaniyah Al-Gharbiyah.