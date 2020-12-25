BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:25 P.M.) – Flight observers reported last night that an Israeli airliner had to change its course in light of the recent round of raids launched by Israel on Syria last night.

The observers pointed out that flight LY66 / ELY066 of the El-Al Airline, which left Thursday evening from Shanghai to Tel Aviv, was forced to divert its route in order to avoid the Israeli aircraft that was bombing Syria from Lebanon.

The observers indicated, based on the location data of monitoring air traffic, that the Israeli plane, a Boeing B 787-900, changed its course to avoid flying over the occupied Golan Heights, as a result of the Israeli government’s decision to close the airspace over the occupied Golan, following Llst night’s attack, in anticipation of a possible Syrian response.

The Israeli Air Force carried out a powerful attack over the western region of Syria on Thursday night, hitting the scientific research facility in the Masyaf District of the Hama Governorate.

According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source, the Israeli Air Force flew over Lebanese airspace to carry out the attack on the western countryside of the Hama Governorate.

This latest attack marked the second time in the past year that Israel has targeted the Masyaf scientific research facility.

