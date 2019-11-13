BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 A.M.) – The Israeli Air Force is launching a series of airstrikes over the Gaza Strip this morning, as their warplanes target sites belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
“At this hour the IDF is conducting a wave of raids against Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli Army said in a statement.
The airstrikes on Gaza come just hours after the PIJ and their allies launched more than 180 rockets towards the Israeli settlements near this strip of land along the eastern Mediterranean.
The Islamic Jihad’s rocket attack followed the assassination of its military commander, Baha’a Abou Al-Atta, who was killed by the Israeli Air Force yesterday morning.
Tuesday’s exchange of hostilities between the Israeli and Palestinian forces marked the first time in several weeks that the two sides traded blows in Gaza.
