BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – Israeli military aircraft launched a series of airstrikes over the Khan Younis District of Gaza last night, Palestinian activists reported this morning.

According to the reports, the “the Israeli warplanes launched a missile towards a target near the port, west of Khan Younis.”

“The Israeli helicopters launched a series of raids on the vicinity of the (Al-Tal) site and the port northwest of Khan Younis,” they added.

The Israeli strikes came several hours after a missile was fired from the Gaza Strip and landed in an open area inside Israeli territory near the border with Palestine, with no injuries or damage reported.

