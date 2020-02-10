BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – Israeli military aircraft launched a series of airstrikes over the Khan Younis District of Gaza last night, Palestinian activists reported this morning.
According to the reports, the “the Israeli warplanes launched a missile towards a target near the port, west of Khan Younis.”
“The Israeli helicopters launched a series of raids on the vicinity of the (Al-Tal) site and the port northwest of Khan Younis,” they added.
The Israeli strikes came several hours after a missile was fired from the Gaza Strip and landed in an open area inside Israeli territory near the border with Palestine, with no injuries or damage reported.
