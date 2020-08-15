BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – On Friday evening, the Israeli Air Force launched raids over the Gaza Strip, claiming their strikes were in response to Hamas’ launching of incendiary balloons at Israel.
The Israeli strikes targeted a number of sites overnight, including the Beit Lahiya area in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Air Force would also target the port west of Khan Younis, as they fired a number of missiles toward this coastal area.
Local Palestinian activists reported heavy damage to several buildings in the Gaza Strip, while also confirming the hospitalization of a three-year-old girl from the Al-Bureij Camp.
The young girl was said to have suffered minor injuries and was treated at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army said their raids specifically targeted site belonging to the Hamas Movement’s military wing.
Videos of the airstrikes were released on social media last night, showing several blasts inside the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Air Force has since halted their attack over the Gaza Strip, but the situation still remains very tense.
