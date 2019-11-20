BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 A.M.) – The Israeli Air Force unleashed a new attack over the southern region of Damascus this morning, causing a number of explosions in the process.
According to the Syrian military, they activated their air defenses this morning when the Israeli Air Force fired several air-to-surface missiles towards the southern part of Damascus.
The military said the Israeli Air Force launched at least 18 missiles from the Marjeyoun area near the southern border of Lebanon, with eleven of these projectiles hitting their intended targeted in the Beit Saber area of southern Damascus.
They would add that these missiles were launched in two separate attacks by the Israeli Air Force this morning.
The total number of casualties have not been confirmed by the Syrian military thus far; however, they did say that the missiles caused heavy damage to the targeted sites.
This morning’s attack by the Israeli Air Force was carried out less than 24 hours after the IDF and Syrian military traded rocket attacks along the border of the occupied Golan Heights.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.