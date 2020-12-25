BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Air Force posted a picture on its Twitter account that wished its followers a merry Christmas just before launching strikes on Syria.

The picture released by the Air Force shows the Santa Claus vehicle, which is supposed to present gifts to children around the world, but the irony is that this cart, drawn by deer, is also drawn by an Israeli Air Force plane.

The tweet by the Israeli Air Force read:

“Hold on tight, Santa – Merry Christmas from the IAF to all those celebrating around the world!”

This greeting was published just before the Israeli Air Force launched air strikes on the Masyaf countryside in western Hama on Wednesday evening.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army said that Israeli warplane launched the missiles from neighboring Lebanon, which was confirmed by several observers inside the small Levantine nation last night.

Lebanese civilians complained about the buzzing sound caused by the Israeli warplane that flew at low and medium altitudes over the country before bombing the western region of Syria.