Israel has stated that it is carrying out new strikes against Gaza following the intercept by the IDF of several rockets fired from the enclave.

“We are currently striking Hamas terror targets in Gaza”, the military tweeted.

Tensions rose after the elimination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a top commander from the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, by Israel. According to the IDF, over 450 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported at least 34 dead and many more injured following the air raids, urging the UN to stop the IDF from carrying out airstrikes.

A ceasefire was allegedly reached on Thursday, but Israel reported a new round of rocket fire from Gaza just hours later.

 

Source: Sputnik

Errr, doesn't Hamas says Israel doesn't exists? Will Hamas urge the UN to stop itself and PIJ from deliberately shooting rockets toward Israeli civilians, which is a war crime? Or from using human shields which is also a war-crime? Or from hiding their rockets in protected buildings, which is also a war crime? Or from having its military HQ under Gaza's hospital, making it a legitimate military target? Making a hospital a military HQ is also a war crime. Hamas and PIJ are fücking kidding. It's also high time for IDF to act according to the Hague Convention by :… Read more »

