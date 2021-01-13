BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Hamas Movement issued a statement on Wednesday that condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes on the Deir Ezzor Governorate of Syria.

In a statement carried by the Palestinian Media Center and Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Hamas said that “the Israeli aggression against Syria will not stop, except with a real confrontation to the occupation,”

The spokesman for the Hamas Movement, Hazem Qassem, described the Israeli airstrikes on eastern Syria as a “renewed crime” against the Arab Republic,

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “This continuous terror practiced by the Zionist entity reflects the aggressive mentality that governs it, and its expansionist behavior at the expense of the region and its people, which will not stop until the real confrontation with the Zionist project, with which all the living forces in the nation participate.”

At approximately 1:10 A.M. (local time), the Israeli Air Force carried out powerful airstrikes on the administrative capital of Deir Ezzor and the area around the border-city of Albukamal.

The Israeli attack on Deir Ezzor marked the second time this year that they have struck the Syrian Arab Republic and the first time in several months that they have targeted eastern Syria.