BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Israeli government sent a new message to Hezbollah in Lebanon via the United Nations, the Palestine-based Al-Hadath publication reported.

Al-Hadath quoted Israeli sources as saying that “the occupation government has sent a message to Lebanese Hezbollah, through the United Nations, in which it said that it will refrain from targeting Hezbollah elements in Syria once and for all.”

The Al-Hadath sources said: “Any attack by Hezbollah against Israeli targets will be matched by a strong and focused response against six sensitive targets belonging to the party.”

Meanwhile, the I24 TV channel said that “the Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, ordered the army to destroy vital Lebanese facilities in the event that the Lebanese Hezbollah carried out a retaliatory attack against soldiers or citizens, in response to the killing of one of its officers near Damascus.”

The Israeli channel said that “Gantz issued these instructions in a session held last Thursday in the presence of the Israeli Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi and a number of senior leaders in the army,” stressing that “if the party carried out any attack, we will see an unprecedented Israeli response against Lebanon and its infrastructure and vital installations.”

On Monday, the Israeli army announced that it had “thwarted a sabotage operation in the Jabal Roos border area with Lebanon, after a number of Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas infiltrated into Israeli areas,” noting that there were no casualties among its forces.

Hezbollah denied these claims, stating that “all that the enemy media claims about thwarting an infiltration operation from Lebanese territory into occupied Palestine, as well as talking about the fall of martyrs and wounded to the resistance in the bombing operations that took place in the vicinity of the occupation sites in the Sheba’a Farms is not true at all and an attempt to invent fake victories.”

