BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned of “dangerous repercussions for any new war between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah,” stressing that Israel “will not hesitate to fight another battle in Lebanon if it is imposed on it.”

During a session of the Israeli Parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, Gantz said, as quoted by the Israeli Broadcasting Company (Makan), “The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, is a calamity for Lebanon, as we noted during the recent bombing at the Beirut port,” adding that “if we have no choice but to fight, this may have repercussions.”

He continued: “Lebanon’s explosion could have been worse, because Hezbollah keeps explosives in civilian homes. The presence of homes in Lebanon with a guest room and another for missiles would make the Lebanese community pay a heavy price.”

The Israeli Defense Minister pointed out that “Iran is concerned with opening a terrorist front in Syria, and we must prevent this. We are working against the entrenchment of Iranian forces in Syria and elsewhere in the region, by all means.” He said, “The reality in the Middle East is an unstable reality, without the certainty and instability that has accompanied the region for a decade.”

Gantz continued, “Here there are interests of the various great countries, and the State of Israel must maintain relations with the countries of the region and with the superpowers, and ensure that it does not enter into a vortex in this period in which everything is shaken and to remain stable and strong.”

The Israeli Defense Minister said, “Iran still aspires to obtain nuclear weapons. It has agents in many countries in the world and the region. We are prohibited from ignoring this danger.” He added, “Continuing pressure on Iran and resolute measures to continue imposing the embargo on it is our highest goal.”