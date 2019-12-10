BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Israel will not be able to transport gas across the Mediterranean without his country’s approval.

Erdogan said in an interview with the state-owned TRT network that Ankara would not allow any unilateral steps in the Mediterranean, pointing out that “Israel will not be able to transport gas across the Mediterranean without our approval, and Greece, Egypt, Israel and Cyprus cannot take any step without our agreement.”

Erdogan recently announced the construction of a “marvelous sea line” between Turkey and Libya.

The Turkish President added that his country will acquire a third exploration vessel and will conduct exploration work in regional waters with Libya. During the Memorandum of Understanding with Libya, Turkey will be able to carry out excavations in the North African country’s territorial waters.

