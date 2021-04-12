BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that his country “will not allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon, in light of the threats it directs towards Israel.”

During a joint press conference with the US Secretary of Defense in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said, as reported by Sputnik Arabic, “Iran continues to threaten us, and it has never stopped its efforts to develop nuclear weapons.”

“Iran should not acquire a nuclear weapon, and I will not allow it to develop a nuclear weapon to eliminate Israel,” he said.

For his part, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirmed that his country is committed to ensuring Israel’s security and military superiority in the region.

The Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, said that Tehran poses a “threat to international security, ” pointing out that his country is working with the United States to make sure that any agreement with Iran will serve the interests of both countries.

Gantz stressed, in a press conference, with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, in Tel Aviv on Sunday, that “Tehran represents a strategic threat to international security and the entire Middle East region.” He continued, “We will work with our American allies to make sure that any agreement with Iran will serve the interests of Israel and the United States.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Sunday, on the first visit of a senior Biden administration official, whose stance on Iran has alarmed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Washington is seeking to reassure Israel on issues related to regional security with the resumption of talks, so far indirect and inconclusive, about the United States’ return to the 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran, from which the administration of former President Donald Trump withdrew.

Israel has been criticizing the nuclear deal since its inception, as they view it as a way for Tehran to produce bombs in the long term.

In recent weeks, Israel and Iran have traded accusations of attacking each others ships in the Arabian and Red seas; this has culminated in threats from both sides about retaliation for any strikes on the marine vessels.

Source: Sputnik Arabic

