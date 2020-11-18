BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again said that Israel will not allow Iran to gain a foothold in Syria.
“This is a consistent policy that I have followed for many years, and we will not allow the Iranian army to gain a foothold in Syria. We will not tolerate them,” Netanyahu reportedly said, as reported by his press office.
The Prime Minister stressed that “anyone who tries to attack us will face consequences.”
Last night, the Israeli army said they attacked eight targets of the Iranian and Syrian forces in Syria, hours after the dismantling explosive devices in the occupied Golan Heights.
The main objective of the bombing of Syria, which took place at 3:11 A.M. (local time), was said to be Israel’s plan in “fighting the presence of the hostile Iran and its proxies on their northern borders.”
The Iranian army in Syria, as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview, are military experts who provide advisory assistance to the forces of the Syrian Arab Army in fighting terrorists “at the request of Damascus.”
The Syrian Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to the allegations of the Israeli army.
