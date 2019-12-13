BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on Thursday in Rabat, Morocco that “Israel will never achieve its dreams in Palestine,” the Middle East Monitor reported.

“Israel will never achieve its dream of the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian homeland and the creation of a racist regime,” Cavusoglu said at the 50th commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as quoted by MEM.

“The occupation of the Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, is still ongoing. The unity of Muslims is the only hope for achieving the rights of the Palestinian people, despite the loss of memory and hypocrisy,” he continued.

“We may have differences and different points of view on many issues, but we must not allow our bilateral conflicts to undermine our struggle. Our Palestinian brothers must resolve their differences and reach a solution for reconciliation,” he added.

Turkey broke off diplomatic relations with Israel following the wave of violence in the Gaza Strip in 2017. The two countries previously had shaky ties, especially following the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2008 and 2009.

