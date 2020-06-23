BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said his country’s intelligence ability and cooperation with the Gulf states in confronting Iran, and pledged Israel’s support to neighboring countries in confronting Iranian ambitions.

In an interview with the Elaph newspaper, Cohen said that Israel is ready to provide every piece of information that would stop the Iranian attacks on the Gulf states, and that cooperation is taking place in this regard, without revealing more than that.

The Israeli minister stressed the importance of Israel standing in the front-lines with the United States to confront Iran, and claimed that this matter is what prevents Iran from attacking the Gulf countries.

He said Israel is harnessing all its capabilities, even military, to prevent a nuclear Iran.

He continued: “I believe that the power of Israel and the United States is to ensure stability in the region, and I know that Iran would have taken hostile steps towards some of its neighbors had it not been for the existence of Israel and its activity in the face of Iran.”

Cohen said Iran is attempting to position its forces across the Middle East, citing Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and Yemen as examples.

He pointed out that those who pay a high price for this intervention are the citizens of those innocent countries, where instability can be seen in those countries where Iran is expanding, as seen in the economic collapse in Lebanon.

He cited the Lebanese people, for example, saying that “they do not want to confront the State of Israel, as they, like the rest of the people, love life, economic prosperity, and the development of tourism and trade.”

He pointed out that ” Iranian threats to its neighbors make it clear to the Gulf states and other Arab countries who the real enemy is and who is the true partner, and without doubt there are common interests that bring together the Gulf states with Israel to deepen security and economic cooperation.”

He said that “Iran is the one that attacked the oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, and we have a common enemy on the one hand, and we have common economic interests and a geographical proximity that creates new opportunities on the other hand.”

He stressed that “if the State of Israel has information about the intention of terrorist organizations or a state that supports terrorism such as Iran to harm innocent citizens, it will not fail to convey information and assistance.”

Advertisements