BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Israel will continue their military operations inside Syria, despite the recent downing of the Russian IL-20 reconnaissance plane last Monday, Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman said on Sunday.
“We have been operating prudently and responsibly and only in cases where we’ve had no other choice. So nothing has changed or will change. This is our policy,” Lieberman told the Kan radio station.
Lieberman highlighted that Israel’s primary concern is Iran’s activities in Syria, including the movement of weapons to Tehran-backed groups like Hezbollah.
“We won’t let Syria be turned into a main Iranian military facility against the Israeli state. We continue to act… and we have all the necessary means and opportunities to this end,” he noted.
According to Lieberman, Israeli military servicemen continue to pin their hopes on good communication, which they established with Russian military units in Syria three years ago to avoid potential conflicts.
“The whole incident is under examination and control. We have an ongoing dialogue. The general picture and facts are all clear, and I think the situation will be resolved,” Lieberman said.
