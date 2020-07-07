BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The former Israeli Defense Minister, Avigdor Lieberman, said on Monday evening that a senior official in the security services told him that Israel is responsible for the bombing that occurred in Iran last Thursday at the Natanz nuclear facility.

In an interview with the Israeli Army Radio, Lieberman said he had confirmation of the attack on the nuclear facility, but he did not provide any details.

Earlier this week, the New York Times had quoted an informed “Middle Eastern intelligence official” as saying that ” Israel is responsible for the attack.” The NYT source reportedly said that “Tel Aviv is responsible for the latest explosion, but it has nothing to do with the other incidents.”

A spokesman for the Iranian Nuclear Energy Organization, Bahruz Kamalundi, had announced that the Islamic Republic is “taking the necessary steps to rebuild the gable damaged at the Natanz nuclear site.”

He stated that the incident that occurred last Thursday did not result in loss of life, while the material losses were severe.

He added, “The security authorities in the country are currently aware of the incident, but they do not intend to talk about it now for security reasons.”

The explosion was first reported on Thursday night after local videos showed a fire coming from the facility.

Iranian officials maintain that they have uncovered the cause of the explosion, but they are withholding the information until further notice.

