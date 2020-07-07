BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The former Israeli Defense Minister, Avigdor Lieberman, said on Monday evening that a senior official in the security services told him that Israel is responsible for the bombing that occurred in Iran last Thursday at the Natanz nuclear facility.
In an interview with the Israeli Army Radio, Lieberman said he had confirmation of the attack on the nuclear facility, but he did not provide any details.
Earlier this week, the New York Times had quoted an informed “Middle Eastern intelligence official” as saying that ” Israel is responsible for the attack.” The NYT source reportedly said that “Tel Aviv is responsible for the latest explosion, but it has nothing to do with the other incidents.”
A spokesman for the Iranian Nuclear Energy Organization, Bahruz Kamalundi, had announced that the Islamic Republic is “taking the necessary steps to rebuild the gable damaged at the Natanz nuclear site.”
He stated that the incident that occurred last Thursday did not result in loss of life, while the material losses were severe.
He added, “The security authorities in the country are currently aware of the incident, but they do not intend to talk about it now for security reasons.”
The explosion was first reported on Thursday night after local videos showed a fire coming from the facility.
Iranian officials maintain that they have uncovered the cause of the explosion, but they are withholding the information until further notice.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.