BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – A source in the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar News on Wednesday morning that an Israeli warplane was present in Lebanese airspace during the attack on the western countryside of Damascus last night.

According to the source, the Israeli warplane entered Lebanese airspace from the Upper Galilee region, before making its way through the country and en route to launching several missiles into Syrian territory.

Israel often enters Lebanese airspace without permission, despite complaints from Beirut about the constant violations of their sovereignty.

While Lebanon possesses anti-aircraft guns, the country lacks sufficient air defenses to prevent Israeli warplanes, or any country’s warplanes for that matter, from entering their territory.

Iran and Russia have both offered to supply Lebanon with air defense weapons; however, political disputes between the two major blocs in the country have prevented any serious negotiations, thus leaving them to rely on Western nations for arms.

Last night’s attack by the Israeli Air Force, which targeted the Western Mountains of the Rif Dimashq Governorate, marked the second time this month that they have targeted Syrian territory from neighboring Lebanon.

A separate source revealed that one Syrian Arab Army soldier was killed during last night’s attack by Israel, while another three were wounded and transferred to a local hospital for treatment.