BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – In a report released on Saturday, the Chinese publication Sohu News reported that Israeli F-35 jets carried out the attack over western Syria last week.

“Recently, Israel dispatched another F-35 fighter jet, which launched overnight air strikes on Syrian territory, and destroyed the Iranian missile base in Hama province, northern Syria,” the publication said

Citing sources, the Chinese publication reported that the U.S.-made F-35 jet launched the air attack, which targeted the scientific research facility in the city of Masyaf.

It should be noted that the Israeli Air Force has targeted the scientific research facility in Masyaf on two occasions in the past year.

A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar that the facility was damaged by the Israeli airstrikes, despite the air defenses intercepting some of the Israeli missiles.

The source could not confirm if the Israeli Air Force used an F-35 jet to attack; however, he did point out that the missiles were indeed fired from Lebanese territory.

This is not the first time that Israel has reportedly used their F-35 jets to bomb; it was said they used these stealth aircraft to attack southern Aleppo in 2018.

A Syrian Army source at the time told Al-Masdar that they believed the Israeli Air Force used the F-35 to bomb a military site near the city of Aleppo.

