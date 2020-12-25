BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar News that the Israeli Air Force flew over Lebanese airspace to launch their attack on the scientific research facility in the Masyaf District of the Hama Governorate.

According to the source, the Israeli warplane flew at low and medium altitudes over Lebanese airspace, buzzing over several towns and villages inside the Levantine nation.

Israel’s use of Lebanese airspace to attack Syria is not out of the ordinary, as they have repeatedly used the country to launch strikes on the western and southern regions of the Arab Republic.

Lebanon itself has been at the mercy of the Israeli Air Force for years, due to the absence of sufficient air defenses to prevent the latter’s warplanes from entering their territories.

While Lebanon relies on foreign nations to supply it weapons, the U.S. and its allies have purposely prevented the supply of air defense weapons capable of shooting down Israeli warplanes.

Washington’s excuse for not arming Lebanon with adequate air defenses is rooted in their opposition to Hezbollah, which they claim will have access to these weapons if they are given to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Iran and Russia have both offered to supply Lebanon with sufficient air defenses, but the Lebanese Republic has not made any attempts to acquire these weapons over fears of being sanctioned by Washington and its allies.