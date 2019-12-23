BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) used Lebanese airspace to fire missiles towards the Syrian capital city of Damascus last night, a source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Syrian military tracked missiles from both the occupied Golan Heights, which is under Israeli control, and the Mount Hermon (Jabal Al-Sheikh) region.

The source said that some of the Israeli missiles were intercepted by the Syrian air defenses; however, at least three of the projectiles did hit their intended targets, as explosions were heard inside the capital.

Among the sites hit was the Aqraba suburb, which was a previous target for the Israeli Defense Forces because of Hezbollah’s presence in the area.

While the total number of casualties is unknown and very difficult to verify, the damage itself from the airstrikes is still being assessed by the Syrian military.

In regards to the Israeli missiles being fired from Lebanese airspace, there is not much Lebanon can do in this situation because their armed forces do not possess an air defense system that is capable to foiling these constant territorial violations.

The only group inside of Lebanon that has air defense capabilities is Hezbollah; they previously utilized their anti-aircraft weapons to down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon.

Advertisements