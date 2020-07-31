BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Israeli army announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with the U.S. regarding joint air defense projects.
“After a hypothetical meeting, the Israeli Air Force and the U.S. Air Force signed a document specifying the interoperability between the American THAAD missile and the Israeli Iron Dome in the event of an emergency in Israel.”
The American High Altitude Defense (THAAD) and the Israeli Iron Dome are both anti-ballistic missile defense systems, designed to intercept and shoot down short, medium and long-range air targets.
The Israeli army also praised the long-term cooperation between Israel and the United States.
On Thursday, the Israeli Ministry of Defense hosted the annual U.S.-Israeli Defense Policy Consultative Group.
The Political Development Working Group session discussed strategic and regional security challenges in the wake of the recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanese border.
Israel accused Hezbollah recently of attempting a “sabotage operation” inside the occupied Sheba’a Farms region; however, this was denied by the Lebanese group.
