BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Navy conducted a successful test with its new sea-to-sea missile system developed by its aviation industries.
“This system will ensure the superiority of the IDF in the maritime domain,” said the Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee.
Adraee said, “A series of pre-planned experiments have been conducted to examine the readiness of the new system, as the system has more accurate offensive capabilities and has the ability to reach a longer range and better capabilities to deal with advanced threats.”
“These experiences paved the way for the system to enter the operational service in the Navy, where the missiles will be integrated into the existing (Sa’ar-5) warships and in the new missile ships of the type (Sa’ar-6) that will reach the Navy during the coming months, and during the successful tests, a missile of this type was launched towards a ship that simulated an enemy ship,” he said.
“These experiences are considered a qualitative step in the process of developing and expanding the capabilities of the Navy, in order to preserve the superiority of the IDF in the maritime domain,” Adraee added.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.