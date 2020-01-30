Israel developed a multi-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the government company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Israel says Hezbollah used ant-aircraft missile but missed UAV
According to the IAI, the new UAV, named “Heron MK II,” is an updated model of the Heron UAV, which is used by the Israeli air force and is operational with over 20 other organizations worldwide.
Using advanced technologies, the Heron MK II is a strategic and versatile aircraft capable of carrying diverse payloads.
The Heron MK II can reach an altitude of 35,000 feet, a maximum speed of about 259 km per hour and can remain in the air for 45 consecutive hours.
The IAI added that due to improved manufacturing technologies, the new UAV has a wider and stronger body structure, allowing for quick and easy maintenance without adding to its weight.
The Heron MK II enables new configurations and has long-range observation sensors and radars.
It can also gather intelligence from tens of kilometers away without crossing borders, thanks to its ability to carry larger and improved sensors.
In addition, the new UAV has improved engine and avionics.
Established in 1953, IAI is considered a global leader in the supply of technologies and systems in the domains of land, air, sea, outer space and cyber.
Source: Xinhua
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.