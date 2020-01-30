Israel developed a multi-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the government company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Wednesday.

According to the IAI, the new UAV, named “Heron MK II,” is an updated model of the Heron UAV, which is used by the Israeli air force and is operational with over 20 other organizations worldwide.

Using advanced technologies, the Heron MK II is a strategic and versatile aircraft capable of carrying diverse payloads.

The Heron MK II can reach an altitude of 35,000 feet, a maximum speed of about 259 km per hour and can remain in the air for 45 consecutive hours.

The IAI added that due to improved manufacturing technologies, the new UAV has a wider and stronger body structure, allowing for quick and easy maintenance without adding to its weight.

The Heron MK II enables new configurations and has long-range observation sensors and radars.

It can also gather intelligence from tens of kilometers away without crossing borders, thanks to its ability to carry larger and improved sensors.

In addition, the new UAV has improved engine and avionics.

Established in 1953, IAI is considered a global leader in the supply of technologies and systems in the domains of land, air, sea, outer space and cyber.

Source: Xinhua

