BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Israeli army revealed the date of the formation of the “Shabah Unit 99” and the details of its tasks, which were previously announced by the Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi.
The Israel-based Walla newspaper reported, “The unit will fight against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and it is multi-tasked and designated to cross the border and attack deep into enemy territory in several fronts,” noting that the army has established a new and developed ground maneuver system for the new division.
The unit consists of infantry forces, combat engineers, elite Yehlum forces, Gadzar reconnaissance battalions, paratroopers, artillery, the Al-Kalaba unit, Dovdovan unit, as well as the air force, pilots, and field intelligence.
The newspaper pointed out that “the unit will be equipped with advanced weapons and has a new command and control system on the ground to control communications and the level of fire, and to collect intelligence information and identify targets.”
They noted that the unit will be linked to a “smart trigger”system that links the means of collection and attack on the battlefield. It allows firing circuits to be closed quickly, accurately, effectively and safely.
