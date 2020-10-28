BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Hebrew-language Channel 12 TV revealed this week that Israel will soon obtain the “mother of all bombs” (MOAB).

According to Channel 12, members of the U.S. Congress, from both the Republican and Democratic parties, submitted a bill to sell bombs to destroy bunkers and basements to Israel and that the bill is subject to the Pentagon’s consultation with senior officials.

They stated that the two political parties submitted a request to change the laws that prevent the sale of the MOAB outside the United States, and to allow them to be sold only to Israel, to the exclusion of others around the world, in order to preserve its qualitative edge in the Middle East.

Channel 12 explained that the bomb, called “GBU-57”, weighs 14 tons, and has the ability to give it penetration depths of up to 60 meters underground, and it is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal that can harm Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Hebrew-language channel indicated on its website that Israel has planes under the name “Hercules”, which can carry such bombs.

They noted that the Israeli Defense Minister ,Benny Gantz, had concluded a set of military agreements with the U.S. side, during his visit last week to the capital, Washington, where he held serious discussions, the aim of which was to confirm the American administration’s preservation of Israel’s qualitative edge.

The channel hinted that the sale of the MOAB to Israel could be compensation for the UAE’s intention to buy the American F-35 fighter plane, which was discussed by Gantz during his visit to Washington.