BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – Israel will officially allow its citizens to travel to Saudi Arabia, marking a new chapter in the Saudi-Israeli relations.

According to Haaretz, Israel’s Interior Ministry Arye Dery signed a directive on Wednesday to allow Israeli’s to visit the Kingdom for the first time in the country’s history.

The move, which was announced on Sunday, was made for religious and business purposes.

According to the new directive, Israeli citizens traveling to the Kingdom can stay up to nine days in the country. Furthermore, the Israeli citizen must have an invitation from a Saudi official and no pending arrest warrants that may prevent them from entering the Kingdom.

The Israeli citizens that have traveled to Saudi Arabia in the past, did so without an official clearance.

